USC returning favor to LSU and Baton Rouge

The University of South Carolina is returning the favor to LSU and Baton Rouge.

When South Carolina experienced severe flooding last year, LSU stepped up to help the Gamecocks in their time of need.

The football game was moved to Tiger Stadium and running back Leonard Fournette announced after that game he would auction off his jersey to raise money for the victims of the disaster much the way his family had been affected by Hurricane Katrina.

“LSU was so gracious to assist us in our time of need,” said USC President Harris Pastides. “Now it is our turn to help our SEC friends. I encourage all Gamecocks to drop off items needed for the Baton Rouge flood relief.”

During the historic October floods of 2015, LSU hosted the Gamecocks in a football game originally scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 10. All net proceeds from the game were given by LSU to South Carolina. Also, following the game, an autographed game-worn jersey from LSU running back Leonard Fournette raised funds for South Carolina flood relief.

“I would like to encourage everyone to donate to help our friends in the Baton Rouge area that need our assistance,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

