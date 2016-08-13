Volunteers help Baker, Zachary police with water rescues

Volunteers spent much of their time Saturday in Baker and Zachary helping police with water rescues. Many of the brave rescues took place along Groom Road.

Keshon Forest was one of the people rescued. She is lucky to be alive after spending Friday night trapped in her home with water rushing in. It is not the first time she has gone through intense flooding but she certainly hopes it will be the last.

"If you can get out you better get out as fast as you can," she said. "I went through this with Katrina and I got four small kids."

Forest was reunited with her 3-month-old baby and her other three kids just minutes after being rescued herself. She said the losses are rising just as quickly as the flood waters.

"We lost everything and my children lost all their clothes," she said. "We lost everything but clothes and material stuff that's fine. As long as we still have our life that's what matters to me."

The horror stories hit home with volunteers like Brandi Edgen who watched the events play out on television and said she had to step in.

"When I saw how bad that their houses were going under and how much they lost I figured I needed to do something to help them. I couldn't just sit at home and watch all my friends go through all this devastation," Edgen said.

Volunteers have been braving the high water since morning. The team effort has become a well oiled machine, all coordinated through the Baker and Zachary police departments.

"The guys are operating the boats. We have a lot of boats and you know as far as that goes they're prepared and they know how to get in and get out," said Shea Corona.

While suffering through losses of their own, Edgen said out of this tragedy comes a sense of community.

"It's so remarkable to see how everybody comes together and comes together as a community not only to help strangers in need but everybody else that's in need," she added.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.