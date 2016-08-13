East Feliciana Parish: Now added to federal disaster declaration

UPDATE TUESDAY, AUG. 16: East Feliciana Parish was added to the federal disaster declaration list. FAQs regarding Flood Insurance.

FEMA issued a summary list of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under the president's disaster declaration issued for Louisiana. Click here for more information

UPDATE SUNDAY, AUG. 14: Things have calmed down for residents in East Feliciana Parish, but it will take a little bit longer for things to go back to normal.

Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report that there is only one shelter that remains open in the parish. The First Baptist Church in Slaughter had only six occupants as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone who is still in need of shelter should go to that location.

RELATED: Shelter locations, emergency phone numbers

Some of the water is going down in Clinton, which was one of the worst hit areas.

"The town itself, we are doing well. We have food and supplies coming in," said Clinton Police Chief Fredrick Dunn. "You can go to the Clinton Fire Department for MREs."

However, they are in the process of assessing the safety of power supply to those areas where the water was high.

VIDEO: Interview with Clinton Police Chief Fredrick Dunn

"We were able to get everyone out, all the neighborhoods are secure," he said. "The town did take a hit, but we are responding back fine."

Officials with the Governor's Office say 49 people and 5 animals were rescued on Friday, August 12 in East Feliciana Parish. During one search and rescue operation, two deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office were knocked into the water and had to be rescued.

Chief Dunn hopes to have the town back to normal by Monday.

As for the rest of the parish, it could take a bit longer before the water levels go down to a safe level. Those who evacuated should anticipate staying out of the parish until early next week.

INTERACTIVE RADAR RIVER STAGES LSU Ag Center's Louisiana Floodmaps (Historical - Not Real Time)

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

Shelters/Emergency Phone Numbers

Road Closures/Sand Bags

Power Outages

School/Business Closures

Curfews

Volunteering

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.