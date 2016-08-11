Church damaged after alleged burglar used hammer to try and enter building

A man was arrested after he allegedly confessed to trying to break into a church.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 1:24 a.m. on Thursday, August 11. Police were dispatched to a church on Fairchild Street after a caller claimed to see a man attempting to break in.

The report claims that Norwood Nicholes, 30, was located near the church and match the description provided by the caller. When the officer attempted to talk to Nicholes, he allegedly took off running.

"I gave [Nicholes] several loud verbal commands to stop running, in which he did not comply," the officer noted in the report. "[I] was able to catch, and apprehend [Nicholes] and place him in handcuffs."

When questioned, Nicholes allegedly confessed to the attempted burglary.

"[Nicholes] admitted that he attempted to break into the church using a hammer," the officer noted. "He broke a window on the front of the church, and also damaged the front double doors of the church attempting to make entry into the building."

The officer found the hammer, but the head of it was missing.

Nicholes was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a religious building, resisting an officer, and criminal damage to property.

