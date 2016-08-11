Robber gets away with cash after forcing bank employees into vault

Police say an armed robber managed to get away with cash after forcing bank employees in a vault.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened Wednesday, August 10 at the Whitney Bank on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Officials say the alleged robber confronted a bank employee outside the building.

The robber reportedly forced the employee to go back in the store and then corralled the other employees in the building and forced them inside the bank's vault. Investigators say the vault was never locked and the employees were able to escape shortly after the robber fled.

Witnesses say the robber was wearing something that covered his face. They described him as being roughly 5'8" tall, wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt and blue jeans.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

