Custody dispute ends with woman allegedly stabbing man multiple times

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Robin Wells (Source: EBRSO) Robin Wells (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An ongoing custody dispute is believed to be the motive of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.  

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened at roughly 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10 at a home located on Winter Ave.  

Investigators arrested Robin Wells, 32, after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during an argument.  

"According to the victim, he was inside of his residence when [Wells] arrived and attempted to take custody of the child," notes the probable cause report. "The two began to argue and [Wells] retrieved a knife from the kitchen."  

The report notes that the two do not have a formal custody agreement through the court system. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not provided.  

Wells was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

