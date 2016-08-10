Custody dispute ends with woman allegedly stabbing man multiple times

An ongoing custody dispute is believed to be the motive of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened at roughly 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10 at a home located on Winter Ave.

Investigators arrested Robin Wells, 32, after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during an argument.

"According to the victim, he was inside of his residence when [Wells] arrived and attempted to take custody of the child," notes the probable cause report. "The two began to argue and [Wells] retrieved a knife from the kitchen."

The report notes that the two do not have a formal custody agreement through the court system.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not provided.

Wells was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

