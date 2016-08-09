Law enforcement agencies suspend search for suspect on levee

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2b673G7

Police have ended the search for a suspect who attempted to outrun police during a traffic stop. However, the case remains under investigation.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an individual became involved in a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday around 1 p.m. It started as a routine traffic stop on Highland Rd. near Nicholson.

The suspect allegedly bailed out of the tan Toyota vehicle on River Road near the bridge.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in a search for the suspect for roughly two hours.

During the search a Marshal's vehicle reportedly caught fire. They believe the fire started when the vehicle became overheated.

Investigators are still actively searching for the suspect, but have simply suspended the search on the levee.

