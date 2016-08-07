Addis church honors law enforcement officers with touching tribute

It was a day of healing and prayer at the Church at Addis Sunday with two services dedicated to honoring law enforcement officers.

With hands lifted in praise and prayers hoisted to Heaven, the special program not only honored the sacrifice of the officers killed in the line of duty last month in Baton Rouge, but also showed support to those who still wear the badge.

It is an honor Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said gives hope to so many men and women in uniform.

"You know it's a really humbling experience to know that you're supported by so many people and since the incident in Baton Rouge, it's just been an outpouring of support from the community,” Anderson said.

There was also a special time of prayer for Deputy Nick Tullier, who remains hospitalized weeks after that deadly attack.

As Baton Rouge and surrounding communities continue to wade through such a difficult time, Church at Addis pastor Tom Shepard said it is vital that people turn to their faith for answers.

"The healing and the hope that can only be offered in that I believe is only going to be found through Jesus Christ,” Shepard added. “That's the only thing that has an effect on us ultimately on eternity for every person's life."

Shepard, like many in attendance, believe a higher power is the only way to heal and find peace after what has been such a dark time.

Church leaders say they plan to start hosting similar events to honor law enforcement officers on an annual basis.

