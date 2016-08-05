Driver of stolen vehicle flees scene after crash shuts down interstate for hours

The driver of a stolen vehicle fled the scene after allegedly causing a crash that shut down a portion of the interstate in Baton Rouge for about 12 hours Friday, according to officials.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on I-10 in the eastbound lane near Siegen Lane. Investigators believe a vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected, and then struck an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler flipped on its side, forcing the road closure and sending drivers into a frenzy.

"I couldn't really see from the other side of the highway what was going on except that that 18-wheeler was on its side and didn't look in good condition," said Melanie LeBoeuf, who was stuck in traffic.

Luckily, none of the petroleum inside the truck spilled onto the roadway, but Tpr. Bryan Lee with Louisiana State Police said traffic had to be rerouted just in case.

"Whenever you're dealing with chemicals like this, there's always a chance of danger. Right now we have emergency personnel over there, we have experts that are monitoring the off-load to make sure that nothing goes wrong," Lee said.

UPDATE: Tanker is now flipped over, moved to the shoulder as crews continue to clear it from the roadway. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/mXr9qGP0wC — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 5, 2016

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but police are actively searching for the other driver who witnesses say was last seen running towards Siegen Lane shortly after the crash.

"Witnesses reported that that suspect ran off near the Walmart, Khol's area off Siegen Lane. Law enforcement checked the area and they were unable to locate that driver," Lee said.

While the incident caused headaches for drivers, many are thankful the crash was not worse and hope whoever is responsible is caught.

"I just hope they find the person that cut the 18-wheeler off that caused this,” LeBeouf added.

According to State Police, the red Ford Fusion that caused the crash was reportedly stolen early Friday morning. The vehicle has been taken to the LSP Crime Lab to be processed. Investigators hope they will find new clues to help identify the driver.

