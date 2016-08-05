Father of Deputy Tullier: 'Our only hope is for a miracle'

It’s been 19 days since Deputy Nick Tullier was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in critical condition. Today he is still critical and his family is asking the public to continue to pray for his recovery.

“Nick is still fighting. I know people are praying all over the world but my fear is with time, that will start slacking off some. Our only hope is for a miracle. That will only happen thru continued prayer,” writes Nick’s father, James Tullier.

Deputy Tullier, 41, was one of six officers who were shot during an ambush shooting on Sunday, July 17. Three officers died.

“I know people now are vocally supporting law enforcement officers, but it must continue and must grow exponentially,” said James Tullier. “If you see a law enforcement officer on the street, please say hello and thank you.”

Several surgeries have been performed in an attempt to repair the damage caused by three bullets. Deputy Tullier was struck in the abdominal region, upper arm and in the head.

“Had some complications over the last 48 hours with both major injury sites,” explains James Tullier about the most recent medical procedure. “[The surgery was to for] Stopping infection, fever on and off, sealing wound areas mainly.”

Several fundraisers have been held to raise money for the Tullier’s family.

“We need all churches this Sunday to remember and pray for Nick as well as all other officers. Put yourself in their shoes and think of your feelings when leaving your family to go to work.”

