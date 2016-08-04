Man indicted for murder of woman found dumped in field

A grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment after finding enough evidence to continue criminal proceedings against a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and dumping her body in a field.

On Thursday, May 19, the sister of 37-year-old Dain Bueche, of New Roads, allegedly informed Pointe Coupee authorities that she believed her brother killed someone and disposed of the body.

Bueche's sister allegedly told deputies that she saw her brother covered in blood and she claims he told her a woman pulled a knife on him after he picked her up in Baton Rouge.

According to the sister's statement, Bueche then told her he took the knife away and allegedly stabbed her with it and also allegedly beat the woman with a dumbbell. After that, she says he dumped her body in a wooded-area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

EBRSO said officers with the New Roads Police Department went to question Bueche. When they arrived at his home, they claim to have witnessed him cleaning his vehicle of what seemed to be blood. Officers said Bueche tried to get away once he saw police, but they were able to take him into custody.

Once at the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, deputies said Bueche admitted to telling his sister about killing the woman and dumping her body. Samples from Bueche's house and vehicle were analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and tested positive for human blood.

After searching "around the clock," investigators located the body of Yvette Pollard, 25, in a wooded-area in the 31900 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

Deputies said her remains had injuries that fit with what Bueche described.

Bueche was transferred from Pointe Coupee Detention Center and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

At the time of her death, Pollard was the 31st homicide victim in East Baton Rouge Parish during 2016.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.