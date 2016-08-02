Community meeting called to discuss controversial police residency ordinance

The councilwoman who proposed a controversial measure that was removed from the Metro Council agenda has now called a community meeting to discuss the issue further.

On Wednesday, July 27, Councilwoman Chauana Banks attempted to introduce an item concerning residency for city police to Metro Council. The item, which would require new applicants with the Baton Rouge Police Department to live within the city limits, failed to be introduced after council members voted to pull it, preventing it from advancing any further.

According to a press release, Councilwoman Banks does not intend to drop the issue, rather, she is seeking public opinion regarding the proposed ordinance.

"Having law enforcement that live, work, play and worship in the city of Baton Rouge would cultivate the kind of cultural relationships where they understand how we live, how we work, how we play because they're a part of it," Banks said during an interview prior to the July 27 meeting.

The community meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Scotlandville, beginning at 6 p.m.

