Police respond to shooting in Mid City-area that injured man

One man was rushed to the hospital after an afternoon shooting in the Mid City area.

Police and medics were called to the intersection of Laurel and 26th Street shortly after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that a male victim was struck by gunfire.

According to officials, the victim was shot at another location and then drove to the intersection afterwards, where he struck a utility pole with his vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown. Investigators are working to determine a motive and suspect for this shooting.

