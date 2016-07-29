24-year-old man dies after shooting on West Brookstown

Police say a 24-year-old man died several days after he was shot on West Brookstown Dr.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Raymoond Bailey was shot multiple times on Tuesday, July 26. It happened at roughly 10:25 p.m. in the 4400 block.

Bailey was found lying near the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital. He died Thursday.

Investigators say they have no motive or suspect for this shooting. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

As of July 22, 2016, there have been 44 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish. Of those, 33 have been classified as murders. Of the remaining 11 cases, four were officer-involved shooting deaths (which remain under investigation), 6 were negligent homicides, and 2 has been classified as a justified shooting.

On the same day in 2015, there had been 51 homicides in the parish. Of those, 42 have been classified as murders. Of those remaining 9 cases, 1 was an officer-involved shooting (which has been closed as a justified shooting), four were justified shootings, and four were negligent homicides.

