Deputy critically wounded in ambush shooting to undergo another surgery

One deputy continues to fight for his life following an ambush shooting that claimed the lives of three fellow law enforcement officers.

Deputy Nick Tullier has remained in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital since he was shot Sunday, July 17. According to a post by family members on the community Facebook page "Nick Tullier Strong," he will undergo another surgery Friday afternoon for the wound to his abdominal area.

Tullier, 41, was shot by Missouri-resident Gavin Long when he responded to a call of shots fired at the B-Quik gas station on Airline Hwy. Fellow officers Cpl. Montrell Jackson, 32, and Officer Matthew Gerald, 41, and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy, Brad Garafola, 45, were killed during the attack.

Deputy Bruce Simmons, 51, and Officer Chad Montgomery were wounded and released from the hospital within a few days of the incident.

Fundraisers have been held to benefit all of the officers who were struck by gunfire. A jambalaya fundraiser specifically for Tullier's medical expenses was held Monday, July 25. Nick's father, James Tullier, posted a message thanking everyone for their support.

That event was conceived, planned and promoted by friends of Nick and Danielle (Nick's fiance]. They came up with the idea and ran with it. I was able to attend for about 30 minutes. Over my whole life, I've been involved in all types and sizes of fundraisers," he continued. "I've never seen any of that magnitude. Mega Event doesn't even do it justice. I just can't find words to describe our thanks and appreciation to United Rentals, other friends of Nick and Danielle involved, volunteers that have met and have never met Nick before, and the Public turnout that supported this fantastic event. Again, words just can't describe. Thank you to all for your support, thoughts and prayers. Please continue to pray for Nick. He's got a long rough road ahead of him. We all know it's in God's hands. Thank you all very much.

The support has poured in from around the country. From cards to donations, Nick's family has felt the hand of an entire nation.

Many have asked for an address to send things to Nick. This is the PO Box that has been set up for him. Thank you for your continued prayers. Cpl Nick Tullier

PO Box 938

Denham Springs LA 70727

For additional ways to help support fallen officers, click here.

