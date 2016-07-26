Ascension Parish deputies investigating body found in canal

Deputies are investigating a body that was found in a Gonzales canal Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirm that the body of a male victim was discovered in the New River Canal between Lively Road and Cornerview Road in Gonzales at roughly 2 p.m.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said the victim seems to be between 20 and 40 years old and is average height and weight with a short bun type ponytail and no visible tattoos.

The victim was wearing sweatpants, a dark colored jacket and black tennis shoes. Deputies added that the victim also had a distinctive black and yellow glove on his right hand and a gold necklace with a quarter size medallion displaying Jesus' face.

No word on how long the body was in the canal or how it got there. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to identify the man and figure out how he died as well as determine if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

