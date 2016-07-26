Wild Mushroom and Crab Bisque

Air date: July 26, 2016. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Comment:
It is best to use some variety of wild mushrooms along with the portobello mushrooms to create this soup. If necessary, fresh button mushrooms combined with any other varieties will certainly do.
Ingredients:
1 cup diced portobello mushrooms
1 pound fresh mixed wild mushrooms (shiitake, oyster, button, etc.), coarsely chopped
1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat
¼ pound butter
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
2 tbsps minced garlic
6 tbsps flour
1 quart hot Crab Stock (see recipe below)
2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
1 tsp chopped thyme
1 tsp chopped sage
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ tsp ground cayenne pepper
1 ounce sherry
Method:
In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add all mushrooms and sauté 5–7 minutes or until wilted, stirring often. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic. Sauté 10 additional minutes or until vegetables are slightly caramelized but not brown, stirring often. Transfer cooked mushrooms and vegetables into a food processor. Process until mixture is puréed but not liquefied. There should be bits of mushroom still visible. Return purée to stockpot and whisk in flour, blending well. Add hot stock, one ladle at a time, stirring to mix well. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream, thyme and sage. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes. While soup is cooking, combine remaining heavy whipping cream and cayenne in a large bowl. Using an electric mixture, whip mixture until fluffy. Set aside. When soup is done, add sherry and stir well. Remove pot from heat and gently fold in lump crabmeat, taking care not to break lump. Ladle soup into bowls and top each with a dollop of cayenne cream. Enjoy!