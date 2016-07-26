Wild Mushroom and Crab Bisque

In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add all mushrooms and sauté 5–7 minutes or until wilted, stirring often. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic. Sauté 10 additional minutes or until vegetables are slightly caramelized but not brown, stirring often. Transfer cooked mushrooms and vegetables into a food processor. Process until mixture is puréed but not liquefied. There should be bits of mushroom still visible. Return purée to stockpot and whisk in flour, blending well. Add hot stock, one ladle at a time, stirring to mix well. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream, thyme and sage. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes. While soup is cooking, combine remaining heavy whipping cream and cayenne in a large bowl. Using an electric mixture, whip mixture until fluffy. Set aside. When soup is done, add sherry and stir well. Remove pot from heat and gently fold in lump crabmeat, taking care not to break lump. Ladle soup into bowls and top each with a dollop of cayenne cream. Enjoy!