Jewel Sumner Cowboys: Sportsline Summer Camp 2016

The Jewel Sumner Cowboys come into 2016 looking to build on a first round playoff exit a season ago.

The Cowboys finished 3-8 and were knocked out of the Class 3A playoffs in the first round by Jena. Head Coach Ross Currier says his team has had a productive off-season as they continue to work on a new offensive scheme.

Sumner’s defense may not return many starters, but Currier still expects improvement.

"Defensively I think we're going to be a lot better,” said Currier. “We're a lot faster on defense a lot more speed, we're young but we have a lot of speed. And on offense we have about five returning starters and you know they have a year to grow from a new offense so we're really looking to improve offensively."

Currier says after spring practice, he’s pretty happy with his 22 starters, but what will be key for his team in 2016 will be to develop depth on both sides of the ball.

"Our biggest thing right now is trying to develop some players, develop depth,” said Currier. “I feel good about our 22 starters we have you know we need to develop a lot of depth and that's our biggest thing going into spring and really biggest thing when we start the season this year."

