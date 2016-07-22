Christian Life Crusaders: Sportsline Summer Camp 2016

The smallest school in Class 2A hopes to build on a 5-5 2015 season heading into 2016.

The Christian Life Academy Crusaders lost nine seniors, but have a senior class of 20 in 2016 led by star running back Jacob Kibodi. Kibodi rushed for 842 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015, the senior already has offers from 14 Division I schools.

But Kibodi will also have an experienced group blocking for him in 2016, as the Crusaders return every starting offensive lineman from a season ago. They also return all of their defensive linemen.

"It's nice to have that as a 2A school to have all starters on both sides of the ball in the trenches come back," said head coach Ben Palmer. "And neither one of them or none of them play both sides of the ball, so they're fresh on the defensive line and offensive line."

This is Palmer’s first full season in charge at Christian Life after he was hired in July 2015.

"To be able to have spring this year as opposed to not having last year to get to install the new system," said Palmer. "We're steps ahead of where we were last year and I was impressed with what I saw. The kids competed against the school much bigger than them that went 9 and 3 I believe last year had a pretty good season in 4A and we competed well that's all I can ask for."

MOBILE VIDEO: Watch part 1 on the Christian Life Crusaders from Sportsline Summer Camp

