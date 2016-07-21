Wounded deputy welcomed home by huge crowds after deadly police shooting

Deputy Bruce Simmons was released from the hospital after being wounded during Sunday's ambush shooting.

He received quite the welcome, as around 100 people gathered outside his home in Central to show their support for the family. Lining the streets with flags, waving, and signs on full display, members of his community cheered as a procession of law enforcement officers led Simmons back to his neighborhood.

Simmons, 57, was treated at the Baton Rouge General after he was shot in the shoulder during the incident that happened Sunday, July 17. He was released Thursday after undergoing at least two surgeries.

Derek Glover with the Central Fire Department was among the droves of first responders on sight to welcome the brave officer home.

"As you know, we're a big family in public safety and we just wanted to show our support for the injured officer who was coming home today and let him know that we were thinking about him,” Glover said.

RELATED: Ways you can help fallen law enforcement officers

A sea of law enforcement officers as well as friends, family, and local business owners showed up to thank Simmons and show their appreciation for what he does on a daily basis. After all the bad news over the past few weeks, Glover said it is nice to pause and celebrate the small victories.

"It's truly great to see him be able to be released from the hospital, hopefully fully recover and get back on the street again to protect and serve this community,” he added.



While the showing of support may be a small gesture, Glover said he hopes it will have a big impact on the family as their loved one continues to recover.



"The fire service and police service, we all have each other's back," Glover added.

Simmons has served as a law enforcement officer for 23 years. He was one of six law enforcement officers struck during the gunfire.

Deputy Nicholas Tullier, 41, is one of five officers who were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he remains in critical condition. He has 18 years of service with the office.

A third unnamed Baton Rouge police officer was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

Funeral services have been announced for the three law enforcement officers who were killed. They include Officer Matthew Gerald, 41, and Montrell Jackson, 32, from the Baton Rouge Police Department, and Deputy Brad Garafola, 45, with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.