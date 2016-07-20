Gov. Edwards, state police colonel encourage peace following attack on law enforcement

Governor John Bel Edwards held his monthly call-in radio show Wednesday, taking listeners’ questions.



He was joined by state police Colonel Mike Edmonson. Both men spoke about recent events in Baton Rouge and shared their message on how to move forward.



After weeks marred by bloodshed and tragedy, the two men hit the airwaves at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, fielding questions and comments from the public. Much of the conversation was laser focused on the brutal attack on law enforcement over the weekend and how the community will move forward.

"It's not going to happen overnight and it's not going to be easy and I don't want to pretend to have all the answers,” Edwards said.



Both say what is paramount in making progress is repairing the relationship between the community and law enforcement. Edwards said some of the initial plans to address issues facing the state are already taking shape.

"Several legislators have ideas for legislation that they'll introduce in the upcoming session,” he said. “I know that the law enforcement community is already talking about initiating some things within law enforcement."

While some of the ideas may take time, the governor said the best thing to do now is seek love during these difficult times.



"We have to turn away from violence and hatred and instead turn to peace and to love,” Edwards added.



During this time, Col. Edmonson said it is also an opportunity for law enforcement to listen intently to what members of the community have to say.

"I think as a nation, as we pause, wouldn't it be nice if we could listen to learn instead of listen to respond? Maybe we need to do that. I think in law enforcement to listen, to learn and hear from the community and hear, that is something I think is really important."

The show airs on Louisiana Radio Network at 2 p.m. the third week of each month on radio stations statewide.

