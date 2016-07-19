LSU Tiger Stadium bathed in blue for fallen officers

After the Baton Rouge ambush shooting that left three officers dead and three others injured, WAFB anchor, Andre Moreau, was driving past LSU's Tiger Stadium Tuesday night and shares his experience:

When LSU renovated, then expanded (again) Tiger Stadium to its current capacity of 102,321, exterior lighting was part of the makeover. The lighting keeps the mammoth stadium looking alive even in the dead of summer.

As I drove past it last night on my way home after the late news, I noticed the usual purple and gold that illuminates the north and south end zones had been replaced with blue. I turned into one of the parking lots to get a good vantage point so I could take a picture and as I did, I noticed an LSU Police SUV circle around the lot towards me. When they pulled up and realized what I was doing, they told me LSU went ‘blue’ in honor of the officers involved in the Sunday morning shootout.



The tribute by LSU, no matter how long it lasts, is a beautiful gesture. The three who gave their lives in the line of duty are Montrell Jackson, 32, and Matthew Gerald, 41, both veterans of BRPD, and veteran of the EBR Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brad Garafola, 45. Three other officers were wounded, one remains in intensive care, fighting for his life.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.