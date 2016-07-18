Man allegedly confronted trooper with sword, died after being stunned

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death for a man who died after being stunned by a Louisiana State Trooper, officials say.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the incident started Sunday at roughly 6 p.m. on LA 16 in Port Vincent. Officials say the trooper came upon a crash when he observed a man with a sword standing outside a vehicle.

The man, later identified as Patrick Orourke, 50, allegedly took off running when the trooper attempted to talk to him. The trooper followed him, and Orourke allegedly confronted the trooper with the sword in hand. That's when the trooper is said to have used his stun gun on the man.

After being stunned, Orourke reportedly stopped breathing. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the name of the trooper.

The case remains under investigation.

