Senator Troy Brown arrested a second time for domestic abuse

A Louisiana Senator is facing his second arrest for domestic abuse charges, officials say. His first arrest happened less than a year ago.

According to a press release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Senator Troy Brown, 44, was arrested Sunday, July 17 at his home in Geismar. The report indicates that Brown allegedly bit his wife on the forearm during an altercation.

Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. His bond was set at $5,000, which he posted Monday.

Brown was first arrested on Nov. 28, 2015 in the Hyatt Regency hotel on Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.

