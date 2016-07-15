Man found guilty of animal cruelty for beating dog with baseball bat

A Prairieville man was found guilty of animal cruelty for beating his dog with a baseball bat. It took jurors a little over an hour to return a the verdict.

The incident happened on June 14, 2014. Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 41000 block of Merritt Evans Road in Prairieville.

"Deputies as well as independent witnesses described the dog as lifeless and full of blood. Deputies were able to hear the dog whimpering and struggling to breathe."

Several witnesses say Jamari Jackson beat a pit bull dog with a baseball bat, and Jackson's girlfriend at the time was seen hosing the dog down with water while Jackson continuously beat the dog.

"When questioned about the condition of the dog, Jackson advised deputies that the dog had gotten stuck in a barbed wire fence."

During the trial, Jackson continued to claim that the dog had gotten stuck in the barbed wire fence. He admitted to hitting the dog with the bat but said he did so to "knock her unconscious so she would be relaxed."

After the incident, the dog was taken to a local animal hospital where it later died as a result of it's injuries.

During the trial, three doctors testified and said that the dog died from the injuries caused by the beating with the baseball bat, not a barbed wire fence.

Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison. The sentencing hearing was deferred pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

In the original case file, Jackson's girlfriend was also arrested in connection to this case. The status of her charges is unavailable at this time.

