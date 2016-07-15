YOUR TURN: Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue coming together for peace

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Debbie Comeaux. Comeaux and many other people reacted on our Facebook page story about a show of unity in Dallas in the wake of the ambush of police officers there. A Black Lives Matter group and a Back the Blue group came together in prayer. Comeaux and others were thrilled to see it. In her words:

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could all come together and try to understand each other's troubles? There are very few people in this world who are free of pain, struggles or hardships. We can all find a common ground somewhere. Remember the song we learned as children, in church and vacation bible school? Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.

