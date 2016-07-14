Protester claims he was brutally beaten by BRPD officers during peaceful demonstration

A protester who was arrested and charged with obstructing a highway and resisting an officer Saturday night during a demonstration outside Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters has come forward, claiming he was beaten by police officers.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, 24-year-old Javier Dunn and his attorney James Williams spoke about his injuries

"I was scared for my life. The police officers pushed me out of the crowd using their shields. They threw me down to the ground. I was held by two officers on my back. One officer stomping on my face, stomping my face into the pavement and another officer kneeling down to throw three punches to my face," Dunn said.

Video of the alleged attack, which took place around 8:30 Saturday evening, was captured by Tracy Fountain. She said she did not capture what led up to the arrest but said Dunn did not resist officers.

"It took a few seconds to kind of comprehend mentally what was really going on and that's when eventually I began to record it," Fountain added. "I did not by far record the worst part of what BRPD did to Mr. Dunn."

Williams said Dunn was not in the street at the time of his arrest, however that did not stop officers from arresting him in what he calls an overly aggressive manner.

Dunn's attorney said the 24-year-old does have a criminal past, but that it in no way justifies what he is calling a vicious attack against his client.

"Nothing in Mr. Dunn's past or anyone's past in here gives police officers the right to be judge, jury and executioner all at the same time," Williams said.

While Dunn’s attorney has not officially announced a lawsuit, he said they will be pursuing whatever is necessary to seek justice in this matter.

"If it requires filing a lawsuit, we're going to file a lawsuit. If it requires seeking adverse action, employment action against the police officers then we're going to do that. We're going to do everything we can, everything available to us under the law."

9News has reached out to a BRPD spokesperson for comment. So far, they have not responded.

