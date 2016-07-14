Former Tiger QB staying in Louisiana, transferring to ULL

Former LSU starting quarterback Anthony Jennings will not be traveling far to play his final year of college football.



The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced today Jennings will join the team for the 2016-17 season, Jennings will have one year of eligibility left, and will be immediately eligible.

In three years at LSU, Jennings played in 24 games, and started 13 with a 9-4 record. During that time, Jennings completed 124 of his 256 passes for 1,792 yards, 12 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also added 310 yards and a touchdown rushing the ball.

"We are excited about Anthony joining our program and competing for the starting quarterback position this fall," Ragin’ Cajun head coach Mark Hudspeth said in a release today. "He has been a starting quarterback in the SEC and he led his team to nine wins. Being a senior, he will bring a wealth of experience to the position."

Jennings made his first start in the 2014 Outback Bowl replacing the injured Zach Mettenberger and led LSU to a 21-14 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jennings started 12 of 13 games the following season, leading LSU to an 8-5 record.

He was replaced as LSU’s starting quarterback last season by Brandon Harris.

Jennings announced his plan to transfer from LSU for his final season back in March.

