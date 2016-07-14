Crime Stoppers: Woman wanted for slicing victim with razor blade turns herself in

UPDATE: Officials say Parker was arrested shortly after being aired on WAFB. They say she turned herself in to authorities.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported that a woman is wanted for allegedly cutting a woman during a fight.

Officials said Brittany Diamonique Parker, 21, was involved in the fight on May 2, 2016. It happened in the 1800 block of Blvd De Province.

During the fight, Parker allegedly pulled out a razor blade and sliced the victim several times.

Parker reportedly fled the area before police arrived. Detectives have tried to contact her since then but have been unable to locate her.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

