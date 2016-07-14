Power outages due to storm reported at LSU, other areas

A strong storm system with frequent lightning strikes has cause many power outages in the Baton Rouge-area.

According to Entergy's website, power outages have been reported at LSU and around Highland, between Nicholson and Gardere, and off of Highland near Perkins.

Just under 1,000 customers are currently without power.

The storm system started to push through the area a little before noon and shortly before 1 p.m. it began to weaken. It should clear up before the end of the work day.

