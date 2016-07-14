Coroner confirms one dead after lightning strike, first in BR since 2010

The East Baton Rouge Coroner has confirmed one person is dead after a lightning strike. This is the first confirmed lightning-related death in Baton Rouge since 2010.

The victim was working on a roof when the bad weather began. The man then got off the roof and sought shelter under a nearby tree, where he was struck by lightning and thrown several feet from the tree. Multi-system organ failure due to a lightning strike is the official cause of death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that two people were injured after a lightning strike Thursday during a storm system that passed shortly after noon. It happened in the 11800 block of Old Hammond Highway, which is near the Sherwood Forest-area.

Both were transported to a local hospital. The second person reportedly had minor injuries.

In 2010, an 8-year-old boy from Columbus, Miss. died after being struck by lightning at a family gathering. He, too, was standing near a tree during a thunderstorm.

