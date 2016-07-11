Teen bicyclist dies from injuries caused by crash involving 18-wheeler

A 17-year-old boy died after he after striking an 18-wheeler with his bike on a Zachary road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, Jonathan Dixon died from blunt force trauma sustained during the wreck, which happened on Monday, July 11.

Officials with the Zachary Police Department confirmed that the teen was biking on Mt. Pleasant Road, headed westbound, when he drifted into the lane of an 18-wheeler and struck the fender of the truck. It happened around 11 a.m.

Dixon was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

