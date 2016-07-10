National BLM activist released from prison following arrest at BR protest

National Black Lives Matter activist Deray Mckesson was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison prison following his arrest during a protest for the officer-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Mckesson was one of 102 people arrested Saturday, July 9 during a protest that was held outside the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

"The only people that were violent last night were the Baton Rouge Police Department," he said shortly after his release. "The protesters remain peaceful here and across the country. Again, I remain deeply disappointed in the Baton Rouge Police Department."

Mckesson, who is best-known for documenting the protests in Ferguson, Missouri following the shooting death of Michael Brown, was filming the protest when he was detained by police. He is charged with the misdemeanor offense of obstruction of justice.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office will review all of the charges from that protest to determine whether or not his office will seek formal charges.

Judge Bonnie Jackson was assigned to all of the Saturday night arrests.

"I think the bonds she is setting are fair," DA Moore, said. "Those who have violent charges or rioting or weapons charges, those are set as normal bonds and are being handled differently. The vast majority are misdemeanor obstruction of a highway charges. We will review them, but that should take us some time."

Officials say 102 people were arrested during Saturday's protest along with the 30 people who were arrested during Friday's protest. Several journalists were among those arrested Saturday, including a WAFB employee.

Police also say they confiscated several guns on Saturday, including three rifles, three shotguns, and two pistols. They say two officers were injured during the protest, including one who had several teeth knocked out by a projectile thrown by a member of the crowd. BRPD says any protests that become violent will be dispersed immediately.

A peaceful march is the only scheduled protest that happened in the Baton Rouge area Sunday afternoon. Hundreds gathered in downtown Baton Rouge and marched to the State Capitol.

