Gov. holds press conference updating security concerns

Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Sunday afternoon following a security briefing with law enforcement.

The Governor addressed the public, saying this is a difficult time for Louisiana and he is gratified that many citizens have decided to remain peaceful. Gov. Edwards went on to say he is thankful there have been few injuries to both protesters and police.

Edwards also said it is critical for people attending protests to follow the directions of law enforcement officers. He urged people to remain peaceful and while people do have the right to protest, they must still obey the law.

The Governor also said he is praying for Louisiana and the country and hopes citizens will do the same.

Protests and rallies continue in the Capitol City in the days following the officer-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling. Things became heated Friday when an unscheduled protest began outside Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Airline Highway.

Since Friday, roughly 150 people have been arrested on various charges in relation to the Airline Highway protest. Most of those arrests happened Saturday.

"Up until tonight, it's been pretty much a peaceful day. For the most part, we're trying to keep them out of traffic," said BRPD Police Chief Carl Dabadie. "Our biggest concern, right now, is the amount of people on the roadway. We don't want anybody hurt here, we don't want any of the officers hurt. We don't want any of the protesters hurt."

Other demonstrations have taken place at the same time as the ongoing protest outside BRPD Headquarters. On Saturday, hundreds attended a peaceful march and rally from City Hall to the State Capitol.

