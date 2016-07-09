Crowd marches to La. State Capitol in Baton Rouge

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/29YkrrL

Protesters marched from the Baton Rouge City Hall to the State Capitol Saturday evening for a peaceful protest.

The march, which started around 6 p.m Saturday, comes after Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling.

The cries for justice rang loud and clear as protesters marched from city hall down 4th Street to the steps of the State Capital where a rally unfolded, all for one man.

Elected officials, including state and local leaders took turns addressing the hundreds of people in attendance on day five of peaceful demonstrations in Baton Rouge.

"We know how to peacefully assemble and we know how to represent the city even when we are emotionally torn," said Rep. Ted James.

East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker read a statement on behalf of the black leadership from city and parish leaders.

"Our steadfast and continuous goal as leaders is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all citizens," she added.

Many say they are thrilled by the turnout, but more importantly, the message behind the gathering.

"Just remain peaceful, remain positive, remain with an open mind and this will turnout just the way God wants it to turnout," said Twahna Harris.

While the chants resonate more with some than others, Travis Richter said this movement is for everyone and that it is a push to unify, not to divide.

"Black Lives Matter doesn't mean that my life doesn't matter," Richter said. “It just means that your life matters just as much as mine."

The strong message played out on the steps of the most powerful building in the state as many hope this will be a movement, not just a moment. 9News is working to confirm funeral arrangements for Sterling. City leaders are requesting that there be no demonstrations on that day out of respect for the family.

Former NBA player Tyrus Thomas, East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Lamont Cole and the Sterling family were in attendance.

