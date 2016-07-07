Dept. of Health shuts down City-Parish health clinic due to mold issues

A Baton Rouge medical center has been shut down by the Department of Health due to a mold issue.

According to a press release, the Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit located on the corner of N. 12th Street and Florida Blvd. has been closed due to mold issues in the building. The facility provides various public health programs such as family planning and STD/HIV prevention, immunizations, and children's health services.

Officials say the building is owned by the City-Parish, but is staffed by the Department of Health's Office of Public Health.

“Recent air monitoring has discovered elevated levels of mold throughout the building,” Reynaud said. “Exposure to mold can cause allergy-like symptoms such as a runny nose and nasal stuffiness, and eye and skin irritation. For some people, including many who are served by the public health unit, exposure to mold can cause more serious complications.

“We cannot serve patients and clients in a building with known elevated levels of mold. Nor is it acceptable for our staff to work in these conditions,” added Dr. Reynaud.

The Department of Health is requesting a new location for the health unit.

Clients of the health unit should call 225-342-6933 for more information.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.