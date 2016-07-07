Baker teen arrested for shooting at group, striking home with children inside

A Baker teen was arrested for allegedly shooting at a group of people. Although no one was injured, police say the bullets traveled through the wall of a home and nearly struck two children inside.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baker Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Investigators say the suspect De'Kendell Hickman, 17, fired 5 to 8 shots outside the Heritage Court apartment complex.

"During a recorded interview, [Hickman] made a post Miranda statement admitting to firing several shots at a group of individuals," notes the report. "[Hickman] stated that he was walking in the Heritage Court area, where he observed a fight involving other subjects. [Hickman] stated that he was challenged to a fight. [Hickman] advised he stated that he attempted to walk away and was followed by the individuals."

At this point Hickman allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The detective notes that two apartments were struck by bullets. He adds that one was occupied by a mother and her two children.

Hickman was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Gov. Edwards recently signed a bill into effect that raises the age from 17 to 18 for juvenile criminal offenses. The reforms do not go into effect right away, but instead will be phased in over the next few years with non-violent crimes being handled by the juvenile justice system starting on July 1, 2018 and more serious or violent crimes being taken on two years later.

