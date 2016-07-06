Woman shot in the neck near location of Alton Sterling shooting, protest

Investigators are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in the neck. The incident happened less than a block away from the store where a deadly officer-involved shooting happened.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Jackson Ave near N. Foster Drive. That's located a little over 300 feet away from the Triple S Food Mart on N. Foster Drive.

Officials say the 38-year-old female was sitting in her vehicle when she was struck by a bullet. They did not say whether or not they believe she was the intended target, or whether the shooting was possibly related to a protest that was held outside the store.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

