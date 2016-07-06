Woman shot in the neck near location of Alton Sterling shooting, - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman shot in the neck near location of Alton Sterling shooting, protest

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in the neck. The incident happened less than a block away from the store where a deadly officer-involved shooting happened.  

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Jackson Ave near N. Foster Drive. That's located a little over 300 feet away from the Triple S Food Mart on N. Foster Drive.  

Officials say the 38-year-old female was sitting in her vehicle when she was struck by a bullet. They did not say whether or not they believe she was the intended target, or whether the shooting was possibly related to a protest that was held outside the store.  

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.  

Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect for this shooting. 

If you know anything regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). 

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly