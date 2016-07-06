Family of Alton Sterling holds press conference outside City Hall

Investigators are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Baton Rouge man, who was hit multiple times in the chest and back. Officials with BRPD said that two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators are still working to piece together what prompted the fatal officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Baton Rouge man, who was hit multiple times in the chest and back. Officials with BRPD said that two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Alton Sterling has been handed over to the FBI.

The investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Alton Sterling has been handed over to the FBI.

Family members and representatives for the family of Alton Sterling held a press conference on the steps of the Baton Rouge City Hall, calling for answers and justice in the case of Tuesday's fatal, officer-involved shooting.

One of the most emotionally charged testimonies came from Quinyetta McMillion, the mother of Sterling's oldest son.

"Regardless if you knew him or not, he is not what the mass media is making him out to be," she said. "This is a play to try and obscure the image of a man who simply tried to earn a living to take care of his children."

"The individuals involved in his murder took away a man with children who depended on their daddy on a daily basis. My son is not the youngest, he is the oldest of his siblings. He is 15 years old. He had to watch this as it was put all over the outlets and everything that was possible to be shown."

McMillion was referencing cell phone video which showed Sterling being shot outside the Triple S Food Mart on N. Foster Drive.

RELATED: Cell phone video released in deadly shooting involving Baton Rouge police

"As a mother, I have now been forced to raise a son who is going to remember what happened to his father, that I can't take away from him," McMillion continued. "He is at an age of understanding. I hurt more for him and his loss as a parent. One of the greatest fears is to see your child hurt and know there's nothing you can do about it.

"What I saw last night from the real citizens of Baton Rouge will forever warm my heart. We are a complete community of individuals who will carry this burden and will stand together to make sure this even will not go unjustice and will not go unnoticed, especially from the future.

"I, for one, will not rest or allow him to be swept in the dirt. I say again, I for one will not rest and will not allow y'all to sweep him in the dirt, until the adequate punishment is served to all parties involved. Again I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, they will not go unnoticed."

RELATED: Gov. Edwards meeting with La. State Police, DA in aftermath of Alton Sterling shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department will held a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.