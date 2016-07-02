10-year-old remains hospitalized following crash, family prays for miracle

Viewing on a mobile device? Click the link for additional features.

A local family is praying for a miracle two weeks after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver while coming home from a movie.

Lukas Lavigne, 10, remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge after his parents say they were rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver in Gonzales while they were coming home from the movies.

"It's nothing that you can ever that you can plan for. It came out of nowhere,” said Lavigne’s father, Caleb Normand.

The parents have been by the boy’s side since the crash and have watched helplessly as Lukas has undergone more than five surgeries. His mother, Bree Lavigne, said their biggest fear is the unknown.

"That's the worst part,” she added. “Not knowing what to expect is frightening."

A GoFundMe account has been set up and donations have been pouring in. More than the money though, they say what has really kept them going are the prayers and well wishes they have received, a lot of which have come from complete strangers.

"It kind of gives you hope in a time of desperation. It's good to know that there are people like that out there still,” Lavigne said.

Lukas continues to make progress, but they are just eager to put this nightmare behind them.

"We have to both continue to look to the future and hope for the best, that way we can get back to the normal," Normand said.

Both parents say it has been an experience they will never forget.

"You never want to have to see your kid got through something like that. You just feel helpless," Lavigne added.

The parents say they are not sure when they will be able to take Lukas home, but they are thankful for everything the doctors and nurses at the hospital have done to help their son recover.

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe account can find it here.



