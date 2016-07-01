Police increase patrols ahead of 4th of July weekend

The 4th of July weekend means more drivers will be on Louisiana roadways and unfortunately the temptation to drink and drive increases.

Law enforcement officers are gearing up for the busy weekend with extra patrols and DWI checkpoints.

Officers with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Police Department are combining their efforts, but they aren’t the only ones looking for wrongdoers.

Louisiana State Police are also on the hunt. TFC Bryan Lee said troopers will be everywhere, from usual problem areas to the places people least expect. The increased patrols will run around the clock throughout the weekend.

"They're going to be out 24/7. You know impairment doesn't just happen at night. We find these impaired drivers in the early morning hours and in the early afternoon hours as well so those troopers will be out looking for those impaired drivers," Lee said.

Police are not just looking for impaired drivers, but are also looking for distracted drivers. If drivers plan to be on the road this weekend, police urge them to make sure checking their phones is not part of the trip.

While a lot of law enforcement will be watching the roads, officers are also asking for help from the public.

Drivers are encouraged to report anything suspicious to State Police by calling *LSP or *577, giving authorities any information they can provide.

"We want to make sure that everyone has that safe holiday weekend, and if you choose to drink and drive, we're going to make sure that you spend that holiday weekend in jail," Lee added.

Police urge people who do plan to consume alcohol to have a plan in place, including a designated driver.

According to a Livingston Parish Sheriff's spokesperson, the results of the DWI checkpoint in Livingston Parish from Friday night are as follows:

979 cars screened

17 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests performed

4 DWI arrests

5 open container violations

10 narcotics arrests

23 traffic citations

1 warrant arrest

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.