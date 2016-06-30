Jury finds man guilty of lesser charge for Valentine's Day domestic abuse

A jury found a man guilty for beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat on Valentine's Day, but to a lesser charge than what he originally faced.

Louis Christal was found guilty of aggravated battery for beating his "on-again-off-again" girlfriend. He was ordered by Judge Louis Daniel to be held without bond until his sentencing hearing scheduled for August 31, 2016.

"The jury worked very hard and returned a proper verdict," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Christal accused his girlfriend of seeing another man. Reports say the victim did not want to argue, so she ignored Christal and went to the bathroom to take a bath.

The victim says Christal entered the bathroom and demanded to see her cell phone. When she said she didn't have it with her, Christal left the bathroom and came back with a baseball bat.

Reports say Christal began beating the victim with the bat as she sat in the bathtub. The victim says she had to raise her arms to keep her attacker from hitting her in the head with the bat.

At some point during the attack, Christal supposedly attacked his victim with a knife. The victim was eventually able to escape the apartment sometime thereafter.

An investigator noticed "obvious" injuries to the victim's wrist and forearms. According to reports, she also had a three inch deep cut to her right shoulder, which police say could have been caused by a sharp weapon. She was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for treatment.

When police contacted Christal, he said the victim actually attacked him with the baseball bat, but police were unable to find any injuries on Christal.

After the incident, an officer inspecting the bathtub noted the bathtub water was stained with blood. The officer found the baseball bat on the floor, but was unable to find a knife.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.