Man formally charged for Garden District rape following grand jury indictment

A 22-year-old man will stand trial for allegedly raping a woman after forcing his way into her Garden District home.

Court officials confirm that a grand jury returned an indictment for first-degree rape against Thairie Robinson.

Robinson was arrested in May 2016 after a 31-year-old woman reported that a man forced his way into her home, raped her, then stole money and some personal items. DNA evidence pointed investigators to Robinson.

Public records show that Robinson has been in and out of jail over the years. He was accused of sexual assault just days before the attack in the Garden District. At the time of his arrest, police say Robinson was in possession of the victim's ID.

Robinson is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

