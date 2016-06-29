Police rescue 4 injured dogs after searching home for drugs

Police say they searched a home looking for drugs, which they found, but they also removed four dogs because they showed signs of abuse.

According to the probable cause report, the dogs were found in the backyard of a home located in the 5300 block of McClelland Street. The report says the dogs had "leaking open wounds that were swollen" and the dogs did not have "adequate food, water or shelter."

The officer noted that the dogs were tied to trees with large chains.

East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control agents were called out to take the dogs. Officials say two of the dogs had serious injuries and surgery was performed Wednesday morning on another. Two of the dogs had injuries that were less serious.

The animals were discovered while police executed a search warrant for suspected drug activity. They say they located 7 grams of cocaine inside the freezer.

Ridarian Fleming was the only person inside the home at the time of the search, the report notes. The report claims Fleming accepted ownership of the dogs and admitted to knowing that drugs were being sold out of the home.

The report adds that Fleming told police he was not currently employed but yet had over $500 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Fleming was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute (cocaine) and cruelty to animals. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

