Teens use summer downtime to pick up paint brushes, cameras

Who says you can't get a teen to do anything productive during summer vacation?

Teens turned out in droves to participate in a beautification project sponsored by the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program in conjunction with the Walls Project.

"If they see something that's not good or they see something that's trashy they will come clean it up," said Cydni Raby, a member of the Love Our Community Project.

The project consisted of two different work sites; one in Mid City and the other in Downtown.

The Mid City location at BREC's Narin Park, which is situated in the Valley Park community. The park is nestled below the overpass that bridges the Interstate to connect the neighborhood to Perkins Road.

"I think it will help accent the park and bring a little more unity and concern about bringing the park up and how nice it's looking and it's everybody is in the neighborhood and seeing it improved," said Vernon Pitcher, a resident of the Valley Park community.

At the same time, teens worked alongside Mayor Kip Holden at the Pump Station 59 facility on South Boulevard.

"Pump Station 59, one of these wastewater-related facilities managed by the Department of Environmental Services, is located at the foot of the South Boulevard Trailhead Entryway in downtown Baton Rouge and presents an extraordinary opportunity to transform the exterior of a simple pump station into one that positively contributed to and reinforced the vibrancy of the area," officials said in a press release.

The week-long project also incorporates photography tutorials sponsored by the Futures Fund.

