Two men arrested for 2 bodies found in burned out vehicles

Two men are behind bars in connection to the murders of two people who were found in two separate burned out vehicles.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Joshua Willis, 31, and Joseph Sylvester, 21, were arrested Saturday, June 25. Both men are charged with first-degree murder. Willis is facing an additional charge of attempted sexual battery.

The bodies of Ashely Metz, 23, and Brouklynn Hill, 22, were found in two different burned out vehicles on Tuesday, June 21.

The Carencro Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Disette Rd for a vehicle fire at roughly 1:00 a.m. After extinguishing the fire, they made the gruesome discovery.

The second call came in at roughly 3:30 a.m. in the City of Scott. Officials say the car was in the 400 block of Old Spanish Trail.

The mother of Ashley Metz spoke to KLFY, the Lafayette-based CBS affiliate, about her daughter. She says she last spoke to Ashley around 10 p.m. Monday, only a few hours before her body was found.

“I want to thank the community for all the love and I just ask everyone to keep us in their prayers,” said Carla Dean.

The victims were living together. Officials have not released details regarding motive for the murder.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.