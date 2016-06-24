One person injured during shooting on Woodpecker St.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a shooting on 150 Woodpecker St. in Baton Rouge.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 9900 block. EMS reportedly transported one female to the hospital.

Information regarding the identity and condition of the victim has not yet been provided.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently at the scene.

Details are limited. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

