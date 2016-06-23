Illegal social media page lands convicted sex offender, wife behind bars

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after deputies say he was violating the conditions of his release by operating a Facebook page. When they went to search his home, however, they claim to have found more illegal items and the man's wife was also arrested.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the search was conducted at the home of Frank Hoover, 37, of Walker. Hoover allegedly admitted to operating a Facebook account.

During the search deputies allegedly recovered 3 rifles, a shotgun, a handgun and a small amount of marijuana and a "large marijuana smoking device."

"Hoover’s wife was also at the residence along with their 2 children - both under age 17 - at the time of the execution of the search warrant," said Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard.

Elsie Hoover, 43, was arrested and charged with illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, illegally supplying a felon with ammunition, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of persons under 17. She was released from the Livingston Parish Jail after posting at $76,500 bond.

Frank Hoover was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of persons under 17, failure to register, and unlawful use of access of social media. His bond is set at $351,500.

