Several arrests made in human trafficking operation after teen girl rescued from hotel

A 15-year-old girl was rescued from a hotel room where she was allegedly being forced to work as a prostitute, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was discovered during a multi-agency bust that happened Tuesday night at a Baton Rouge hotel.

"Detectives located the 15-year-old girl during the course of the operation with an adult female and an adult male, later identified as the trafficker. Both the man and woman were taken into custody on scene," said Casey Rayborn Hicks with the EBR Sheriff's Office. "A second adult female was also arrested as part of a second undercover 'date.'"

Jennifer Anselmo, 22, of Slaughter; Udraka Roberts-Bey, 25, of New Orleans; and Skylar Harris, 20, of Scottsdale, AZ were all arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anselmo and Roberts-Bey are both charged with Human Trafficking, as well as additional drug charges. Harris is charged with prostitution.

The teen was reportedly transported back to her home in Little Rock, AR.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.