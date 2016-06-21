Mother arrested for allegedly hitting children because they burglarized home

A mother was arrested for felony cruelty charges after she allegedly whipped her three sons after she found out they burglarized a home.

According to the probable cause report, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services on June 17.

The deputy notes in the report that the 13-year-old child of Schaquana Spears, 30, had marks on his leg, shoulder, back and stomach. He told deputies his mother "hit him with a RCA cord multiple times."

After speaking to the child's mother, the deputy learned the motive for the incident.

"[She] admitted to hitting [the child] and her two other sons multiple times as they were moving and running away," the deputy noted. "[She] did this because the victims burglarized a residence down the street."

The deputy said one child had a cut on his left arm from the belt, but no other visible injuries. The youngest child, who is 10-years-old, had a small scratch on his hand.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. Her bond is set at $2,500.

